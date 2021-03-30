Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,232,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 58,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,174,000 after buying an additional 40,121 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,351.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,284.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,033.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,203.08 and a twelve month high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.86.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

