Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Stephen Grove Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) insider Stephen Grove bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$130,000.00 ($92,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Boom Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions and specialized labor services to mining and resources, wind, energy and utilities, infrastructure and construction, industrial maintenance, and telecommunication sectors in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire.

