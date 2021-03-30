Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Up 39.6% This Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $105.15 or 0.00177693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and $397,223.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00057846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00264739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $548.52 or 0.00926915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00077328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00033022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

