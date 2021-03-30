Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the February 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRQS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRQS opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Borqs Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, development services, and products in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services (MVNO) and Connected Solutions. The MVNO segment provides a range 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and IoT devices, as well as voice conferencing services.

