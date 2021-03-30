BOScoin (BOS) Trading 66.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One BOScoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a market cap of $2.89 million and $3,952.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 66.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars.

