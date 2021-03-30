Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68, Yahoo Finance reports. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%.

Boston Omaha stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $877.94 million, a PE ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. Boston Omaha has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

In other Boston Omaha news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.