Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Raised by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,571 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $58,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after buying an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after buying an additional 4,460,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,086,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,896,000 after buying an additional 3,523,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

