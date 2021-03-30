Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 653,247 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £6.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.76.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

