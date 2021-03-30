Bottos Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 32.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $279,257.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bottos has traded up 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 6,185% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.12 or 0.00618029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00026663 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

