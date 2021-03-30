Bounty0x Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $72,305.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00048127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6,301.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00618912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00067692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026724 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

