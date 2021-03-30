BoutsPro Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $86,806.92 and $207,914.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,868.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.86 or 0.00647925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027354 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

