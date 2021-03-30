BOX Token (BOX) Price Tops $0.0322 on Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $298.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.23 or 0.00467484 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

