BP (LON:BP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $294.40

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.40 ($3.85) and traded as high as GBX 303.95 ($3.97). BP shares last traded at GBX 302.65 ($3.95), with a volume of 51,668,925 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.88 ($4.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 294.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 250.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £305.55 ($399.20). Insiders acquired 322 shares of company stock valued at $93,150 over the last three months.

About BP (LON:BP)

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

