BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. 525,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,045,287. The firm has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in BP by 628.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 484.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 490,789 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of BP by 960.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 359,843 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 187,204.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 280,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 280,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

