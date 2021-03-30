Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.24

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 10198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAK. Scotiabank cut Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

