Bread (BRD) Trading Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Bread has a total market cap of $36.29 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded up 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00021776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00047352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,641.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.17 or 0.00640738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00068358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

