Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Up 84.5% in March

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the February 28th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Santander cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get BRF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BRF by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BRF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Research analysts expect that BRF will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.