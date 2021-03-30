Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 487.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCF opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Britvic has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

