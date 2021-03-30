Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 487.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCF opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Britvic has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.
About Britvic
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.