Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) COO Charlie B. Kawwas Sells 1,890 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of AVGO stock traded down $16.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $456.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.68 and a 52-week high of $495.14.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Argus raised their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
