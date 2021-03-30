Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.6% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom stock traded down $18.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.12. The company had a trading volume of 73,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,336. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.68 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.69. The stock has a market cap of $185.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,007 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,264 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

