Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 4%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $452.88 and last traded at $453.62. 80,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,215,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $472.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.78 and its 200-day moving average is $418.69. The stock has a market cap of $185.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 26,007 shares of company stock worth $12,307,264 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.