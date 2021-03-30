Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 403,605 shares.The stock last traded at $18.45 and had previously closed at $18.49.

BNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.47.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,280,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,058,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

