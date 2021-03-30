Brokerages Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,706,000 after acquiring an additional 74,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,050,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,234,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $33.24 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

