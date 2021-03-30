Brokerages Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to report $2.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $26.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $37.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $80.83 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $97.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVFM opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $145.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

