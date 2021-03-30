Brokerages Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,504. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $49.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,361 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

