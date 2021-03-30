Brokerages Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Wipro posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion.

WIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 643,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 413,447 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,479,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 392,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WIT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. 1,732,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

