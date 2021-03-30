Brokerages Expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAM opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,243.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

