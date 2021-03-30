Brokerages Expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,910 shares of company stock valued at $46,911,113 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $276,217,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.49.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

