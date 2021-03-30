Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.05). LivePerson reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.53. 800,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,312. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $267,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $2,452,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,289 shares of company stock worth $7,295,967. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LivePerson by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,951,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after buying an additional 102,499 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

