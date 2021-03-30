Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,462.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $468,243.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,600 shares of company stock valued at $805,182. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 127.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,313. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $791.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

