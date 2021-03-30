Brokers Issue Forecasts for BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

BCBP opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $233.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 294.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 867.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 53.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

