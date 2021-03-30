Brokers Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,813,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

