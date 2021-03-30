Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,065,000 after acquiring an additional 511,637 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,609,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -577.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Truist started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.