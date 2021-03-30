Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average is $108.71. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

