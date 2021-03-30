Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,657 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.95 and a 12-month high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

