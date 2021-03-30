Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of New Providence Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get New Providence Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:NPA opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.22. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.