Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCR. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.