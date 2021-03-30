Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $270.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.06 and a 12-month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

