Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,543 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,462,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 182,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 59,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

