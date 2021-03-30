Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 231,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 209,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 179,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 113,867 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.