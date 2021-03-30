Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 185,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.91.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.