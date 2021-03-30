Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 4.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,248. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.19.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

