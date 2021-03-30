Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,999 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SPWR opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

SPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

