Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,527 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 180.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.53.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $260.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.80 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,496 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

