Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NIO by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

