Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $3,959,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000.

LU opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.54.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LU has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Rowe assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

