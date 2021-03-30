Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,271 The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. AREX Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -308.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

