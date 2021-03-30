Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.06 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $135.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average is $123.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

