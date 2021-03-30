Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Director Marcel R. Coutu Acquires 6,440 Shares

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.72 per share, with a total value of C$365,289.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,247 shares in the company, valued at C$5,516,044.33.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.34. 174,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$86.61 billion and a PE ratio of -479.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.87. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of C$38.67 and a 12 month high of C$57.72.

BAM.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

