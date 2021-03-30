Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$57.72 and last traded at C$57.37, with a volume of 50373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.49.

Specifically, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 6,440 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$365,289.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,247 shares in the company, valued at C$5,516,044.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.64 billion and a PE ratio of -477.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.87.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

